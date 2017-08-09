Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
Police & Fire

Rash of car break-ins reported in Bedford Twp.

A rash of car break-ins plagued Bedford Township over the past two weeks, authorities said.

About 10 cars were broken into in Lambertville and Temperance, mainly between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., usually involving cars left unlocked, and with mostly cash taken, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no known incidents since Saturday, deputies said. Authorities believe the perpetrators are no longer in the area.

Anyone with information is requested to call Det. Jeff Hooper at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-224-7316.

