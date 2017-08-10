TEMPERANCE — A rash of car break-ins plagued Bedford Township in the last two weeks, authorities said.
About 10 cars were broken into in Lambertville and Temperance, mainly between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., usually involving cars left unlocked, and with mostly cash taken, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
There were no known incidents since Saturday, deputies said. Authorities believe the perpetrators are no longer in the area.
Anyone with information is requested to call Detective Jeff Hooper at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-224-7316.
