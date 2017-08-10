I-75 closed in Monroe County because of police situation

MONROE — A portion of both directions of Interstate I-75 in Monroe County has been closed because of a police situation, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Northbound I-75 at Luna Pier Road, exit 6, and southbound I-75 at Otter Creek Road, exit 9, is closed.
The transportation department did not elaborate on the “police situation.”
Additionally, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide additional information on the incident.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.