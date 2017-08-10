Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

I-75 closed in Monroe County because of police situation

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • 20170810-094033-jpg

    Traffic is seen from the Summit Street overpass backed up on I-75 as the interstate is closed because of a police situation in Monroe County.

    THE BLADE/RYAN DUNN
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-lightbar04p-119

    The Blade
    Buy This Image

MONROE — A portion of both directions of Interstate I-75 in Monroe County has been closed because of a police situation, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. 

Northbound I-75 at Luna Pier Road, exit 6, and southbound I-75 at Otter Creek Road, exit 9, is closed.

The transportation department did not elaborate on the “police situation.”

Additionally, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide additional information on the incident. 

Related Items , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…