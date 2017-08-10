Teen to be charged with manslaughter

A 16-year-old boy is expected to face a manslaughter charge after a man he injured Saturday died from his injuries.

By Monday, the injured man, Thomas Lehman, was in critical condition in a hospital. Authorities confirmed Thursday that he had died. The Lucas County coroner’s office is investigating, Dr. James Patrick said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was initially charged with felonious assault, but is now expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter, Lori Olender, deputy chief of the juvenile division of the county prosecutor’s office, said on Thursday.

The incident was reported in the 5000 block of Douglas Road, near Laskey Road in West Toledo, at approximately 5:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a Toledo police investigative services crime log.

The facts of the case are still being investigated, Ms. Olender said.

Ms. Olender said that no weapons were used in the incident.

The teen was arraigned this week in Lucas County Juvenile Court for the assault charge. He was held in the juvenile jail, Ms. Olender said.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on that charge on Aug. 22.