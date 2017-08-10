Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Teen to face manslaughter charge in Toledo man's death

BLADE STAFF
Published on

A 16-year-old boy is now expected to face a manslaughter charge after a man he fought with Saturday died from his injuries, according to a prosecutor with the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was initially charged with felonious assault, but is now expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter, said Lori Olender, deputy chief of the juvenile division of the county prosecutor’s office. Toledo police have not released information about incident.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in a parking lot near Laskey and Douglas Roads, Ms. Olender said. No weapons were used in the incident. 

The teen was arraigned Thursday in Lucas County Juvenile Court. He is being held in the juvenile jail, Ms. Olender said. 

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Aug. 22. 

Points of Interest
Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…