Teen to face manslaughter charge in Toledo man's death

41.70656 -83.60411 Man who fought with 16-year-old Saturday died from injuries.

A 16-year-old boy is now expected to face a manslaughter charge after a man he fought with Saturday died from his injuries, according to a prosecutor with the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was initially charged with felonious assault, but is now expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter, said Lori Olender, deputy chief of the juvenile division of the county prosecutor’s office. Toledo police have not released information about incident.

The incident occurred Saturday evening in a parking lot near Laskey and Douglas Roads, Ms. Olender said. No weapons were used in the incident.

The teen was arraigned Thursday in Lucas County Juvenile Court. He is being held in the juvenile jail, Ms. Olender said.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Aug. 22.