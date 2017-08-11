Crash causes delays on I-75 southbound near Detroit

A crash has forced I-75 southbound to one lane of traffic near the Detroit Avenue exit (Exit 203), causing delays Friday morning.
The Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire Department are on the scene, and at least two cars are involved.
The extent of any injuries is unknown.
