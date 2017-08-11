Fostoria man indicted on opioid sales charges

A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly. Fentanyl passed heroin as the leading cause of overdose deaths in the Toledo area in 2016. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

TIFFIN — A Fostoria man has been indicted for allegedly selling opioids that caused two men to fatally overdose.

Joseph E. Worth, 26, was indicted on eight counts by a Seneca County grand jury. The charges are two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and a count each of trafficking in heroin, corrupting another with drugs, possession of criminal tools, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Worth is connected by prosecutors to the Dec. 17 deaths of John E. Panuto and David R. Vaughn, with the indictment linking their deaths to Worth’s alleged drug sales. He’s accused of selling fentanyl and heroin in June and carfentanil in December. Fentanyl and carfentanil are potent synthetic opioids.

Court documents show police found Worth with a digital scale and an unspecified amount of carfentanil on Dec. 18.

The indictment was handed up in June, though it is not uncommon for an indictment not to be put into a public file until the defendant is served, Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine said.