Gunman accused of tying up I-75 traffic in Monroe County arraigned

MONROE — A judge set bond Friday at $250,000 for the gunman authorities said tied up I-75 for several hours.

Juan Colon, 37, of Pontiac, Mich. was arraigned in First District Court in Monroe. His charges include carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding, and resisting a police officer.

Michigan State Police said Mr. Colon expressed threats to harm himself and others. He then led law enforcement on a chase Thursday southbound on I-75 through Oakland, Wayne, and Monroe counties.

Police negotiators eventually convinced Mr. Colon to exit the vehicle. Both directions of the interstate near Gaynier Road were closed for about six hours.

He remains incarcerated in the Monroe County jail.