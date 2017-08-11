Friday, Aug 11, 2017
Gunman accused of tying up I-75 traffic in Monroe County arraigned

BLADE STAFF
    Juan Colon
    I-75 from Summit Street overpass in Erie Township, Michigan Thursday. Michigan State Police troopers detained Juan Colon, who was barricaded in a vehicle on I-75 that shut down the highway in both directions. The Blade/Ryan Dunn

    THE BLADE/RYAN DUNN
MONROE — A judge set bond Friday at $250,000 for the gunman authorities said tied up I-75 for several hours.

Juan Colon, 37, of Pontiac, Mich. was arraigned in First District Court in Monroe. His charges include carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding, and resisting a police officer.

Michigan State Police said Mr. Colon expressed threats to harm himself and others. He then led law enforcement on a chase Thursday southbound on I-75 through Oakland, Wayne, and Monroe counties.

Police negotiators eventually convinced Mr. Colon to exit the vehicle. Both directions of the interstate near Gaynier Road were closed for about six hours.

He remains incarcerated in the Monroe County jail.

