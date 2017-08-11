Findlay police chase leads to crash, arrest

FINDLAY — Findlay police arrested a man they said led officers on a car chase and crashed into a trailer — pushing it against a house.
An officer attempted a traffic stop about 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Tiffin Avenue. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit continued through parking lots to the 600 block of Londonderry Drive, police said.
The motorist then lost control, driving through the yard and driveway of 611 Londonderry. He struck a parked truck and small camper. His car then pushed a trailer into the porch and roof of the house, according to police.
The gas meter was also ripped off, causing a gas leak. Police said the driver, who they identified as Marcus Sierra, 18, ran from the yard.
Mr. Sierra is being charged with fleeing and eluding, failure to stop at a stop sign, and leaving the scene of a crash.
