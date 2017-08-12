Lucas County deputy charged with impaired driving

A Lucas County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with impaired driving.

Deputy Patricia Moore, 43, of Toledo was stopped about 1:35 a.m. Sunday while driving south on Douglas Road near Sylvania Avenue.

She was cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and traveling 65 mph in a 35-mph zone. Toledo Municipal Court records show she refused an impaired-driving test. A case involving the deputy is under investigation, said internal affairs Lt. Richard Grove.

A court hearing is set for Tuesday.