Police seek 2 men in Bowling Green home invasion

BOWLING GREEN — City police are searching for two men who committed an attempted aggravated burglary on Scott Hamilton Street.

The incident was reported Wednesday about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Two people forced their way into a residence in the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Street in Bowling Green and struck a person in the head with a firearm, according to police.

The assailants fled. Nothing was reported stolen.

The perpetrators were described as black men of slim build but muscular, and about 6 feet tall. Both were wearing black hoodies and black pants and had masks over the bottom half of their faces.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Andy Mulinix at the Bowling Green Police Division, 419-352-1131, or online at amulinix@bgohio.org, or the Wood County CrimeStoppers program at 1-800-54-CRIME.

Those who provide information may remain anonymous, and if that information results in the arrest and conviction of a suspect, could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

