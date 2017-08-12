Suburban Crime Log: 8/12

View The Blade’s interactive crime map

Bedford

Burglary

Steven Johnson, bicycle from residence in 7200 block of Hidden Valley.

Thefts

Joseph Pollick, vehicle with trailer and lawn maintenance and landscaping equipment from 3400 block of School.

Bobby Pratt, Rachel Strochine, and Jennifer VanEeckhoutte, cash, wallet with contents, and smartphone from vehicles in 7000 block of Elmwood.

Paula Pyle, cash from vehicles in 2100 block of Briar.

Michael Gill and Stephanie Dillabaugh, cash from vehicles in 7300 block of Knoll.

Marla Goodman, cash and iPod from vehicles in 7000 block of Ridgewood.

Jeffrey Roytek, cash from vehicle in 7100 block of Wiltshire.

Taylor Bross, cash and lottery ticket from vehicle in 7300 block of Summerfield.

Jessica Keeler, cash from vehicle in 2800 block of Wiltshire.

Gregory Hetzel, license plate from vehicle in 2500 block of Sterns.

Brian Cook, garbage bin with cans from residence in 6500 block of Douglas.

Brent Cook, cash from vehicle in 7200 block of Hidden Lane.

Lake Township

Theft

Ted Deal, power washer from residence in 26200 block of Bradner.

Maumee

Thefts

Kevin Varwig, bicycle from front yard in 2700 block of River.

Terry Robinson, bicycle from residence in 1300 block of Conant.

Samuel Turk, bicycles from vehicle in 1100 block of Craig.

Alexis Peace, smart phone from vehicle in 1200 block of Scott.

Ohio Living Health Care & Hospice, tablet computer from vehicle in 1100 block of Scott.

Ryan Snodgrass, wallet with contents from movie theater in 2300 block of West Village.

Monclova Township

Theft

Janice Daman and Addison Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, medicines from nursing home in 3600 block of Butz.

James Anderson, laptop computer, golf clubs with bag, and wallet with contents from vehicle in 6400 block of Kit.

Northwood

Thefts

Virginia Forbes, purse with contents from vehicle in 700 block of Anderson.

Shelley Welsh, light bulbs from residence in 3300 block of Bordeaux Rue.

Randy Cervantes, bicycle from front lawn in 1900 block of Tracy.

Oregon

Thefts

Tanna Ditch, jewelry from residence in 3200 block of Yorktown.

Alexander Eaton, all-terrain vehicle from property in 1300 block of Towers, later recovered.

Ottawa Hills

Theft

Michael and Jeffrey Humason, wallet with contents from vehicle in unit block of Exmoor.

Perrysburg

Burglary

Cori Rist, bicycles and bag of European coins from garage in 300 block of West Sixth.

Thefts

Cheryl Provo, purse with contents from residence in 100 block of Doctor McAuleys.

Pamela Posce, cash from purse at residence in 200 block of Manor.

Sara Ebright, cash and bicycles from garage in 600 block of Walnut.

Terry Mowel, glass ash tray from balcony in 26700 block of Carronade.

Robert Boff, kayak seat from city rack at Orleans Park in 600 block of Maumee Western Reserve.

Perrysburg Township

Thefts

Michael Julius, television from residence in 28900 block of Lem.

Melissa Foley, smart watch from residence in 29600 block of Duxbury.

Daniel Burnette, video game system from residence in 27600 block of Oregon.

Spencer Township

Theft

Eugene Williams, bank card from residence in 9600 block of Old State Line.

Springfield Township

Burglaries

Ariel Sikula, nothing reported stolen from residence in 200 block of South McCord.

Donald Hudik, paint sprayer from construction site in 1900 block of King.

Bret Campbell, Rebecca Robinson, and Sun Communities Inc., nothing reported stolen from residence in unit block of East Woodside.

Outback Self Storage, Oscar Ellis, Thomas Davis, and Bryce Rhodes, backpack, tools, and equipment from storage units in 6700 block of Dorr.

Ahyube, Shara, and Aatika Calamazad, jewelry and handgun with accessories from residence in 2100 block of North Crissey.

Todd Crandell and Racing for Recovery, nothing reported stolen from office in 6200 block of Trust.

Thefts

Donna Heminger, jewelry from residence in 8300 block of Water Park.

Sarah Martin, purse with contents from vehicle in 400 block of Harefoote.

Thomas Hinckley, personal documents from vehicle in 8100 block of Dorr.

Angie Estepp, televisions and smartphone from residence in 6600 block of Dorr.

Brooke Darnell and Shelby (Ohio) police, badge from luggage at hotel in 1400 block of East Mall.

Danielle Ries, prescription medication from residence in 6400 block of Brixton.

Swanton Township

Burglary

Lloyd Bowser, jewelry, saddles, and chainsaw from residence in 4600 block of South Berkey Southern.

Sylvania

Thefts

Zein Ismail, bag with silver dollars from restaurant in 5500 block of South Main.

Chanelle Coley, cell phone from store in 5600 block of Monroe.

Biggby Coffee, bank bags with cash from coffee shop in 4000 block of North McCord.

Sylvania Township

Burglaries

Westside Veterinary Hospital, portable X-ray machine and two-wheeled cart from building in 3200 block of North Holland-Sylvania.

Sarah and Frederick Vallongo, cash and jewelry from residence in 2500 block of Wilford.

Thefts

Wellington Roemer III, wallet with contents from vehicle in 5300 block of Brooklawn.

Herman Bentley, cash from residence in 5300 block of Mitchaw.

Mary Webber, wedding dress from porch in 6100 block of Red Oak.

Gretchen Hutmacher, shotgun from residence in 2500 block of Wilford.

Katie Huebner, handbag with contents from vehicle in 5200 block of Kearsdale.

Miranda Franklin, cash and purse from vehicle in 2200 block of Saint Charles.