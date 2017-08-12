Tips sought to help solve 2 homicides in Toledo

Toledo police are requesting help in solving two unrelated homicides in the city.

Calvin Gholikely, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Lagrange Street. He was shot about 2:55 a.m. Saturday, later dying at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

A second victim, Richard “Ricardo” Jimenez, 82, had seven stab wounds to his left chest. He was found dead about 3:10 p.m. Friday at his home in the 900 block of East Broadway.

Authorities urge those with information to call the Crime Stopper program. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.