Oregon Police: Knife-wielding man robs Comfort Inn

OREGON — Oregon police are searching for a man accused of robbing a hotel at knife point.

The incident was reported at roughly 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Comfort Inn hotel, 2930 Navarre Ave. The man entered the hotel and brandished a folding hunting knife, according to Oregon police.

The man stole a cash box and fled towards K-Mart on Navarre Avenue, police said.

He is described as a white male with dark hair and dark eyes, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to Oregon police. He has tattoos on his right arm from his elbow to wrist and he was wearing a red, short-sleeve T-shirt and jean shorts.

He was also carrying a black motorcycle helmet and a black backpack with a reflective stripe. No vehicle was seen.

Anyone with information should contact Oregon Police Det. Lawrence George at 419-698-7061.