Friday, Oct 13, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Oregon Police: Knife-wielding man robs Comfort Inn

BLADE STAFF
Published on

OREGON — Oregon police are searching for a man accused of robbing a hotel at knife point. 

The incident was reported at roughly 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Comfort Inn hotel, 2930 Navarre Ave. The man entered the hotel and brandished a folding hunting knife, according to Oregon police. 

The man stole a cash box and fled towards K-Mart on Navarre Avenue, police said. 

He is described as a white male with dark hair and dark eyes, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to Oregon police. He has tattoos on his right arm from his elbow to wrist and he was wearing a red, short-sleeve T-shirt and jean shorts. 

He was also carrying a black motorcycle helmet and a black backpack with a reflective stripe. No vehicle was seen. 

Anyone with information should contact Oregon Police Det. Lawrence George at 419-698-7061.

 

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…