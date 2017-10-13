Oregon Police: Knife-wielding man robs Comfort Inn

OREGON — Oregon police are searching for a man accused of robbing a hotel at knife point.
The incident was reported at roughly 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Comfort Inn hotel, 2930 Navarre Ave. The man entered the hotel and brandished a folding hunting knife, according to Oregon police.
The man stole a cash box and fled towards K-Mart on Navarre Avenue, police said.
He is described as a white male with dark hair and dark eyes, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to Oregon police. He has tattoos on his right arm from his elbow to wrist and he was wearing a red, short-sleeve T-shirt and jean shorts.
He was also carrying a black motorcycle helmet and a black backpack with a reflective stripe. No vehicle was seen.
Anyone with information should contact Oregon Police Det. Lawrence George at 419-698-7061.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.