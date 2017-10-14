Saturday, Oct 14, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Sylvania Township, other fire departments respond to house fire

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • CTY-fire-19

    Chief Ron Tate of the Richfield Township Fire and Rescue Department looks at a home following a fire on W. Alexis Road Saturday.

    The Blade/Andy Morrison
    Buy This Image

  • XAM2831-22589275-JPG

    Firefighters pack up their gear following a fire on W. Alexis Road, Saturday.

    The Blade/Andy Morrison
    Buy This Image

  • Sylvania-Township-Fire-Department-1

    Sylvania Township firefighters responded to a Saturday afternoon blaze on Alexis Road.

    The Blade/Lisa Dutton
    Buy This Image

Sylvania Township firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4500 block of Alexis Road, according to a Sylvania Township police dispatcher.

Crews responded to the blaze around 1:40 p.m. The home, which is located on West Alexis Road near Plantation Drive, was occupied when the fire started, the dispatcher said. 

All residents got out of the home and there were no injuries, the dispatcher said.

It unknown what caused the fire or how much damage was done to the home. 

Springfield and Richfield Township fire departments assisted at the scene. Additionally, Toledo Fire Department filled a Sylvania firehouse during the incident, according to a Sylvania Township Fire Department Facebook post. 

 

Related Items , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…