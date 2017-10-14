Sylvania Township, other fire departments respond to house fire

Sylvania Township firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4500 block of Alexis Road, according to a Sylvania Township police dispatcher.
Crews responded to the blaze around 1:40 p.m. The home, which is located on West Alexis Road near Plantation Drive, was occupied when the fire started, the dispatcher said.
All residents got out of the home and there were no injuries, the dispatcher said.
It unknown what caused the fire or how much damage was done to the home.
Springfield and Richfield Township fire departments assisted at the scene. Additionally, Toledo Fire Department filled a Sylvania firehouse during the incident, according to a Sylvania Township Fire Department Facebook post.
