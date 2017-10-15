Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
Police & Fire

Fatal Frenchtown Township crash kills one

A teenage boy died in a Frenchtown Township car crash early Sunday morning. 

William Owens, 59, of Carleton, MI, was driving north on N. Telegraph Road when he struck a car driven by Austin Noe, 17, of Newport, MI. Mr. Noe’s car had run onto the roadway just ahead of Mr. Owens.

Mr. Noe was pronounced dead at the scene, and Mr. Owens was not injured.

The Monroe Couty Sheriff does not suspect alcohol or excessive speed played a role in the fatal crash. It remains under investigation.

