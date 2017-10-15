Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
Police & Fire

Two shot in South Toledo Sunday morning

Toledo police are investigating an early morning shooting in South Toledo. 

Christian Davis-Smith and Matthew Hester both were treated for gunshot wounds at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio. Their current status is unknown. 

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of Gibbons Street. No arrests have been made. 

