Erie County Sheriff's deputy resigns over racial slur

SANDUSKY — An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy recently resigned after he made a racially-charged comment toward an attorney in front of co-workers, according to Sheriff Paul A. Sigsworth.

Justin Smith, submitted his resignation Thursday from the department, according to Sheriff’s Sigsworth. He served for 13 years as a deputy and corrections officer.

Mr. Smith and other officers were attending a narcotics training Oct. 2 in Columbus. The group went to a restaurant and Mr. Smith “became highly intoxicated,” according to Sheriff Sigsworth.

Mr. Smith then allegedly made a racial slur directly toward a local defense attorney, according to the sheriff. Shortly after making the statement, Mr. Smith vomited due to his alcohol consumption, the sheriff said.

The attorney was not present when the statement was made, but other area law enforcement officers were, the sheriff said. The incident was reported Oct. 5 from an officer with the Sandusky Police Department.

Mr. Smith was then placed on administrative leave. As a result of his behavior, he was going to be terminated, but he resigned, said Sheriff Sigsworth.

“(It was) egregiously offensive and so obviously that was the reason he was going to be terminated. It was conduct unbecoming of the agency. It couldn’t be tolerated,” said Sheriff Sigsworth.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Smith wrote, “I have always looked forward to coming to work and performing my duties at the highest possible level with integrity and care of the community members I served no matter what the race, ethnicity, religion or social economic status.”

The sheriff said Mr. Smith’s behavior does not fit in line with the agency’s expectations.

“His conduct was his conduct individually. I certainly don’t want his conduct to reflect on the individuals who do their job to the best of their abilities,” Sheriff Sigsworth said.

