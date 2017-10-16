Landscape driver strikes coworkers in Perrysburg Township

A landscape driver was returning to a Perrysburg Township job site when he struck several of his coworkers Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of East River Road, said Lt. Angel Burgos, commander of the Bowling Green post for the State Patrol.

On scene of a crash on East River Road in Perrysburg Township. Multiple pedestrians reportedly struck. Injuries, what caused crash unknown. pic.twitter.com/7VU9j7EkBs — Allison Reamer (@AllisonRBlade) October 16, 2017

A landscape truck was traveling eastbound when the vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck at least three people who were doing landscape work in front of the residence, Lieutenant Burgos said.

Two of the injured were transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly known as the Medical College of Ohio. The other two were taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. It was unclear if one of those injured was the driver, or if all four were struck by the truck.

Their names were not released and their conditions are unknown. Troopers are speaking with the driver to determine what caused the crash. The driver had made a delivery and was returning to the job site when the crash occurred.

East River Road is closed, and will likely remain closed for another two hours, Lieutenant Burgos said.