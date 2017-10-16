Monday, Oct 16, 2017
Landscape driver strikes coworkers in Perrysburg Township

    Emergency personnel respond to a crash on East River Road in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, October 16.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Emergency personnel and investigators respond to a crash on East River Road in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, October 16.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    Crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the 28000 block of East River Road in Perrysburg Township.

    THE BLADE/ALLISON REAMER
    Emergency personnel respond to a crash on East River Road in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, October 16.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    A prosecutor and police officer walk toward the scene of a crash on East River Road in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, October 16.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
    An emergency vehicle leaves the scene of a crash on East River Road in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, October 16.

    The Blade/Kurt Steiss
A landscape driver was returning to a Perrysburg Township job site when he struck several of his coworkers Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of East River Road, said Lt. Angel Burgos, commander of the Bowling Green post for the State Patrol.

A landscape truck was traveling eastbound when the vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck at least three people who were doing landscape work in front of the residence, Lieutenant Burgos said.

Two of the injured were transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly known as the Medical College of Ohio. The other two were taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. It was unclear if one of those injured was the driver, or if all four were struck by the truck.

Their names were not released and their conditions are unknown. Troopers are speaking with the driver to determine what caused the crash. The driver had made a delivery and was returning to the job site when the crash occurred.

East River Road is closed, and will likely remain closed for another two hours, Lieutenant Burgos said.

