Police look for shooter in Sunday incident that injured three

No arrests have yet been made in a South Toledo shooting that left two people shot and another injured.

Kamani Sneed, of the 300 block of Langdon Street, and Mathew Hester, of Marion Court, were shot early Sunday in the 100 block of Gibbons Street, according to police.

Also injured was Christian Davis-Smith, who was assaulted during the incident, according to Toledo Police Capt. Joe Heffernan.

Their ages were not available.

On Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said she did not have information for any of those involved in the incident.

The 911 call of the shooting came in at 12:58 a.m. Sunday. Police were on scene within two minutes, Captain Heffernan said.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, two people fled the scene in a vehicle. The victims later arrived at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. They each had at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Their injuries were considered not life threatening, police said.

There have been 135 people shot this year in Toledo, according to a Blade review of police records.