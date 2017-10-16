Monday, Oct 16, 2017
Police & Fire

Wood County Sheriff's Office obtains drone

BOWLING GREEN – The Wood County Sheriff's Office has added a drone for use in its law enforcement efforts.

The new DJI Matrice M210 device will aid with search and rescue, Special Response Team aerial surveillance, and additional situations as needed. Several members of the office are certified to fly it.

The drone cost roughly $22,500. Mike McAlear from McAlear Group donated about $9,000 for the sheriff's office to obtain a more-advanced model, Sgt. Greg Panning said.

Authorities have twice used the device, once to track 52 cows that left a Center Township barn and another to help Fostoria police find a fleeing suspect.

