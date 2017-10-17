Lucas County Children Services to join DART unit

Lucas County Children Services announced Tuesday it would soon hire an officer to join the sheriff's Drug Abuse Response Team.

Executive Director Robin Reese and Sheriff John Tharp held a news conference to discuss the collaboration. They met at the agency's downtown offices.

Workers are responding to an increased number of cases involving parents using opioids. These are more serious, and bring a greater risk of harm to children, Ms. Reese said

“We have found that in this crisis, in this epidemic, there is no one good answer. We seek to collaborate with as many folks as possible to fight this epidemic,” Ms. Reese said.

Members of this sheriff's office unit have been successful in convincing families to enter treatment and following their process, she said.

Sheriff Tharp said he looks forward to another officer on the team. Its members work hard to stay with cases, he said.

“They are the experts that are actually talking people into treatment and going with them. Day in, day out, they respond,” he said.

Officials said this type of partnership is the first in Ohio, and possibly the only one nationwide.

