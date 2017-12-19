Garbage truck driver killed in Lenawee County crash

RIDGEWAY, Mich. — A Michigan garbage truck driver was killed Monday when his truck hit the back of a tractor-trailer on M-50 east of Hendershot Highway in Lenawee County’s Ridgeway Township.

Paul Timmons, 53, of Brownstown, Mich., failed to slow down for slow traffic ahead about 7 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The collision’s impact caused major damage to the garbage truck, which carried no other passengers.

Mr. Timmons was employed by Allied Waste Services.