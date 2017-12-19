Charlottesville grand jury indicts Toledo man in deadly white nationalist rally

A Charlottesville, Va. grand jury indicted the Toledo man accused of killing a counter-protester with his car at a white nationalist rally.

The 10 felony charges filed late Monday against James Fields, Jr. are one count of first-degree murder, three of malicious wounding, five of malicious assault, and one of failure to stop at an accident. He is set for a status hearing Jan. 3 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Officials identified Mr. Fields, 20, as the driver of a Dodge Challenger that raced into a crowd Aug. 12, killing Heather Heyer, 32. They said he left Ohio to attend the Unite the Right rally.

Mr. Fields was initially charged with second-degree murder after his arrest. A judge approved prosecutors' request to raise the severity, suggesting investigators believe Mr. Fields committed a premeditated act.

Todd Stone, a defense attorney in Richmond, Va., and former prosecutor, said prosecutors commonly seek the highest charge available as a matter of leverage. He was not surprised by the increased felony.

“Premeditation only needs to exist for a second,” Mr. Stone said.

Even if Mr. Fields intended to leave, he quickly drove his car into a large group of people, Mr. Stone said. A case of striking one person on a roadside would be a greater question of premeditation, he said.

It would be a “complete miracle” for such a crowd to disperse, Mr. Stone said.

A trial date has not yet been set. Mr. Stone said trials with many witnesses, as this one likely will be, are less prone to rescheduling.

Prosecutors declined comment in advance of the grand jury session. Mr. Fields and his attorney have also rejected interview requests.

Earlier this month, a former U.S. attorney issued his 220-page independent review of the security failures in Charlottesville. City officials “protected neither free expression nor public safety,” he found.

The report cites poor planning, repeated inaction by police toward fights, and officers leaving unattended a key intersection near the crash site.

