Police & Fire

Stand off ends peacefully in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — A stand off has been resolved Tuesday at a residence in Lambertville, Mich., according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

Police responded to the incident a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday to a residence near Smith and Brentridge roads, which is between Douglas and Secor roads, the dispatcher said. 

Details of the incident have not been released, and it is immediately unknown if anyone was taken into custody. 

There were no injuries, according to the dispatcher. 

