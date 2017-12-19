Sylvania Township police chief to retire

Sylvania Township Police Chief Robert Boehme in 2011. THE BLADE

For 36 years, putting criminals behind bars was part of the job for Sylvania Township police Chief Robert Boehme.

But it was always helping people — not catching bad guys — that most appealed to the longtime chief.

“I’m very lucky I found what I love doing,” he said.

Now, after nearly 4 decades of protecting and serving the township, Chief Boehme plans to retire. His long-running service will be formally recognized at a township trustee meeting Tuesday.

Mr. Boehme was exposed to the life of a policeman from birth. His father, also named Robert, was the first chief of the modern Sylvania Township Police Department. And despite trying to travel down a separate path from his father, Mr. Boehme was drawn to police work.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Toledo, he enrolled in UT law school. But shortly thereafter, he dropped out of law school to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“Some people never find their niche but I found my niche,” Mr. Boehme said. “Once I got bit by the police bug I fell in love with police work.”

He joined Sylvania township’s police department in 1981 while his father was still chief.

After serving in the department for 30 years, Mr. Boehme became chief of the department in 2011.

