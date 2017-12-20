Four teens arrested for throwing items onto I-75, man in critical condition

A Warren, Michigan man is in critical condition after four young teens threw items from the Indiana Street overpass onto southbound I-75, according to Toledo police.
Marquise Byrd was a front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by an acquaintance when police say a sandbag struck the windshield and entered the vehicle, striking Mr. Byrd. The incident occurred at roughly 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.
He was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for a head injury. He is in critical condition, police said.
The driver’s name was not immediately released, but did not appear to be injured, according to a press release issued by the Toledo Police Department.
Four juveniles are accused of throwing items from the overpass onto I-75 when Mr. Byrd was struck. They include: Pedro Salinas, 13; Sean Carter, 14; Demetrius Wimberly, 14; and William Parker, 14.
Each are charged with felonious assault and were booked in the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.
They are scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday in Lucas County Juvenile Court.
Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stopper program.
