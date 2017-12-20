Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Four teens arrested for throwing items onto I-75, man in critical condition

By  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on

A Warren, Michigan man is in critical condition after four young teens threw items from the Indiana Street overpass onto southbound I-75, according to Toledo police. 

Marquise Byrd was a front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by an acquaintance when police say a sandbag struck the windshield and entered the vehicle, striking Mr. Byrd. The incident occurred at roughly 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.  

He was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for a head injury. He is in critical condition, police said. 

The driver’s name was not immediately released, but did not appear to be injured, according to a press release issued by the Toledo Police Department. 

Four juveniles are accused of throwing items from the overpass onto I-75 when Mr. Byrd was struck. They include: Pedro Salinas, 13; Sean Carter, 14; Demetrius Wimberly, 14; and William Parker, 14.

Each are charged with felonious assault and were booked in the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

They are scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday in Lucas County Juvenile Court. 

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stopper program. 

Check back for updates. 

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…