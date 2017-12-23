Saturday, Dec 23, 2017
One injured in North Toledo shooting

    The scene of a shooting in North Toledo Saturday morning. One person was injured.

    THE BLADE/ALLISON REAMER
    Emergency crews load a shooting victim into an ambulance Saturday in the 200 block of Everett Street in North Toledo.

    THE BLADE/ALLISON REAMER
 A man was shot Saturday at a North Toledo house, according to Toledo police. 

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was shot once near the hip while he was inside a residence in the 200 block of Everett Street, police said. The incident was reported at roughly 9:50 a.m.

Police said the shooter took off on foot toward Elm Street.  

The injured man was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. 

A person was escorted from the scene in handcuffs by a Toledo police officer, but police did not release what his connection was to the incident. A shotgun was also recovered from the home. 

A motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Carl Porreca arrived home Saturday to police searching the residence next door. 

Mr. Porreca has lived at his home for more than 12 years. He’s seen his fair share of shootings in the neighborhood.

“The violence has all been recently, but my house has been broken into 12 times,” he said. “Discouraging, huh? Very discouraging.” 

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

