Saturday, Dec 23, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Troopers to focus on stopping impaired drivers

BLADE STAFF
Published on

The Ohio Highway Patrol reminds drivers to remain sober while traveling as the holidays approach.

Officials said troopers will focus upcoming enforcement on intoxicated driving. The state reported 341 deaths through November of this year from crashes related to impaired driving.

Drivers can report impaired drivers to the patrol by calling #677.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…