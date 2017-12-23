Troopers to focus on stopping impaired drivers

The Ohio Highway Patrol reminds drivers to remain sober while traveling as the holidays approach.
Officials said troopers will focus upcoming enforcement on intoxicated driving. The state reported 341 deaths through November of this year from crashes related to impaired driving.
Drivers can report impaired drivers to the patrol by calling #677.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.