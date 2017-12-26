Man arrested following Saturday stand-off

A central city man is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday after he barricaded himself inside his residence after a domestic incident over the weekend.

Christopher J. Walker, 61, of the 2400 block of North Detroit Avenue, is charged with inducing panic and domestic violence.

Mr. Walker is accused of assaulting a woman inside the home. When police were called to the home, Mr. Walker barricaded himself inside the residence and reportedly had a firearm on him, according to court records.

The Toledo Police SWAT Team and several negotiators responded to the scene and Mr. Walker later came out of the home.

Mr. Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday and is currently booked in the Lucas County jail, according to jail records.

The woman was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment.