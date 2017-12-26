Police continue to search for missing area man

Toledo police were continuing their search Monday for a 67-year-old man who suffers from dementia and who was last seen Sunday morning in South Toledo.

Jeffrey Millns was at 4217 Parkcliff Lane in South Toledo, a senior citizen care center off Airport Highway.

Police said they had crews out searching for Mr. Millns, who previously lived in Waterville. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Police have asked for anyone who sees Mr. Millns to call 911.