Michigan boy arrested for making threats against Whiteford High School

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy who attends Whiteford High School was arrested for making terroristic threats toward a school, Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone announced in a statement Saturday.

The arrest was the latest in the region over the last week as law enforcement agencies investigated threats aimed at schools after the mass shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The Whiteford High student was arrested Saturday night at his home and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center. Formal charges are expected Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Whiteford High staff members Thursday told the sheriff’s office that a student made threatening gestures inside a classroom. Detective Mike McClain investigated and obtained an order from juvenile court allowing the boy to be picked up, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not release the student’s name or details about the threatening gestures.

On Friday, the Washington Local Schools closed Whitmer High School and Washington and Jefferson junior high schools after threatening messages were posted to social media. A 16-year-old girl who attends Whitmer was taken into custody and charged with making terrorist threats, Toledo police announced on social media.

Also on Friday, Toledo police arrested a youth after an alleged threat against the Maritime Academy of Toledo. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with delinquency and inducing panic after a threat was made against Perrysburg High School on social media.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged for inducing panic after she threatened on social media to “shoot up” Woodward High School, which she attends, police said. A 14-year-old Defiance boy was charged for making threatening comments against the middle school.

Arrests also followed threats made against Sylvania Virtual Academy, McComb Local Schools in Hancock County, and Archbold High School.