North Toledo man injured in hit-and-run crash

The Blade/Andy Morrison
A North Toledo man is recovering from a hit and run car crash late Saturday night.
Terry Jackson, 60, of North Toledo, was turning left from Manhattan Boulevard onto Nearing Avenue when his car was struck by an unknown driver.
That driver fled the scene, and Mr. Jackson was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with severe injuries. As of Sunday morning, he was in fair condition.
