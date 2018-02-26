Toledo police union president arrested on domestic violence charge

OBJECTDaniel Wagner, president of the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association, was arrested Sunday night on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

Mr. Wagner, 50, is accused of punching his 19-year-old son multiple times in the face, according to a complaint filed against him in Perrysburg Municipal Court and Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

He entered a not guilty plea in Perrysburg Municipal Court Monday morning, and was released on his own recognizance. Judge Molly Mack issued a no contact order between him and the victim, Ethan Wagner.

Mr. Wagner was arrested after a 12:40 p.m. call to his residence on Maybar Street in Rossford. Mr. Wagner's son called police and said his father assaulted him, Chief Goss said.

“Our officers got a call to the residence for domestic violence. When the officers got there, they interviewed everyone at the scene and determined the primary aggressor was Dan Wagner,” Chief Goss said.

The victim suffered redness around his eye and face. He said he was struck twice, once in the head and face, Chief Goss said.

A report says the father and son were apparently arguing over a cellphone noise, Chief Goss said.

Mr. Wagner appeared cooperative with police, and the officers performed their duties as with any other call, the chief said.

“There's no special treatment for anybody,” Chief Goss said.

Rossford police have accepted two firearms from Mr. Wagner, one was his duty weapon and the second a personal firearm. They police returned the service weapon to Toledo police.

Mr. Wagner has not returned a call from The Blade seeking comment.

In a statement, the police union said it recognizes this incident is of a “personal nature” that occurred outside the scope of Mr. Wagner's employment.

“The TPPA will continue its normal day-to-day operations and is confident in its ability to perform its duties to represent the members of the TPPA,” it read.

Union officials declined further comment.

Staff writer Zack Lemon contributed to this report.

