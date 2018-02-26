Monday, Feb 26, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Toledo police union president arrested on domestic violence charge

By  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on
  • CTY-wagner27p-2

    Dan Wagner, left, speaks with defense attorney Robert Epstein on Monday in Perrysburg Municipal Court.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-wagner27p

    Dan Wagner, left, speaks with defense attorney Robert Epstein on Monday in Perrysburg Municipal Court. Wagner, president of the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence before Judge Molly Mack.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-wagner27p-1

    Dan Wagner, left, president of the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence in Perrysburg Municipal Court before Judge Molly Mack in Perrysburg on Monday.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
    Buy This Image

  • WAGNER-3

    Wagner

OBJECTDaniel Wagner, president of the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association, was arrested Sunday night on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. 

Mr. Wagner, 50, is accused of punching his 19-year-old son multiple times in the face, according to a complaint filed against him in Perrysburg Municipal Court and Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

He entered a not guilty plea in Perrysburg Municipal Court Monday morning, and was released on his own recognizance. Judge Molly Mack issued a no contact order between him and the victim, Ethan Wagner.

Mr. Wagner was arrested after a 12:40 p.m. call to his residence on Maybar Street in Rossford. Mr. Wagner's son called police and said his father assaulted him, Chief Goss said.

“Our officers got a call to the residence for domestic violence. When the officers got there, they interviewed everyone at the scene and determined the primary aggressor was Dan Wagner,” Chief Goss said.

The victim suffered redness around his eye and face. He said he was struck twice, once in the head and face, Chief Goss said.

A report says the father and son were apparently arguing over a cellphone noise, Chief Goss said.

Mr. Wagner appeared cooperative with police, and the officers performed their duties as with any other call, the chief said.

“There's no special treatment for anybody,” Chief Goss said.

Rossford police have accepted two firearms from Mr. Wagner, one was his duty weapon and the second a personal firearm. They police returned the service weapon to Toledo police.

Mr. Wagner has not returned a call from The Blade seeking comment.

In a statement, the police union said it recognizes this incident is of a “personal nature” that occurred outside the scope of Mr. Wagner's employment.

“The TPPA will continue its normal day-to-day operations and is confident in its ability to perform its duties to represent the members of the TPPA,” it read.

Union officials declined further comment.

Staff writer Zack Lemon contributed to this report.

Contact Ryan Dunn at rdunn@theblade.com, 419-724-6095, or on Twitter @RDunnBlade.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…