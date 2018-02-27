LCCS agency receives bomb threat

The Lucas County Children Services agency received a bomb threat overnight, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff's office are investigating the incident and have deemed the situation to be safe, according to Lucas County Children Services Executive Director Robin Reese.

A female caller said she was upset CSB kept coming to her home and if they continued, she would “come down and blow the building up,” according to a Toledo police unusual incident report. The caller’s name was redacted from the report.

The report came in at roughly 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The agency’s operations will continue as normal Tuesday, although extra uniformed patrol may be in the area as a precaution.

Charges are pending further investigation, police said.