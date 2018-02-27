Shooting reported at Holland residence

Lucas County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting at a Holland residence, according a dispatcher.
The shooting was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of North Crissey Road.
It is unknown whether anyone was struck or injured.
Check back for additional updates.
