Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Shooting reported at Holland residence

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Lucas County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting at a Holland residence, according a dispatcher.

The shooting was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of North Crissey Road.

It is unknown whether anyone was struck or injured. 

Check back for additional updates. 

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…