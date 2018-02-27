Sylvania Township names new police chief

Paul Long Enlarge

Sylvania Township has named a new police chief.

Paul Long, a Toledo police captain, was named the new chief by township trustees Tuesday, according to a news release. He replaces Robert Boehme, who retried at the end of last year.

Mr. Long was chosen from a pool of six candidates who took two written tests and were interviewed by trustees and Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. He is expected to start with the township sometime in the next two weeks with a salary of $96,000, according to the release.

He began his career with the Toledo Police Department in 1985 when he was president of his class in the police academy. He was promoted to sergeant in 1988, to lieutenant in 1991, and to captain in 2011 when he was named commander of the Scott Park District station.