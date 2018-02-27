Woman crashes car into fire engine

A West Unity, Ohio woman is accused of crashing into a Toledo Fire Department engine on Sunday.
Devyn Bowers, 24, is charged with speeding and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Toledo police and fire were responding to an incident at about 3:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Jackman Road. The fire engine was parked out of the lanes of travel, according to police.
Police say Ms. Bowers’ vehicle struck the back of the fire engine, causing minor damage to both vehicles but no injuries. She is scheduled to appear Friday in Toledo Municipal Court.
