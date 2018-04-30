Bowling Green offers emergency worker test

Bowling Green's Civil Service Commission will host an exam for those who wish become firefighters and paramedics. THE BLADE

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will administer a written exam to individuals interested in becoming a firefighter/​paramedic.

The test will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.

City officials had planned to hold the test at the Wood County Senior Citizens Center but later moved it to council chambers.

For details, call Barbara Ford, the city’s personnel director, at 419-354-6202.