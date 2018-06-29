Fremont man accused of robbing, shooting Springfield Township resident

A Fremont man is charged with shooting and robbing a Springfield Township man, according to an affidavit filed in Sylvania Municipal Court.

Keevyn L. Skelton III, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

Mr. Skelton is accused of shooting and pistol-whipping Adrian Martinez, Jr., during an incident June 20, court documents show.

Lucas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly the Medical College of Ohio hospital, for a report of a person shot. Mr. Martinez is expected to survive his injuries, according to detectives.

Investigators later identified Mr. Skelton as a suspect. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Mr. Skelton was arrested Thursday and booked in the Lucas County jail.

He was arraigned Friday in Sylvania Municipal Court by video connection from the jail. Bond was set at $100,000.