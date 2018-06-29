Toledo police seek information on recent homicides

Toledo police are asking for information on separate homicides of two women from the past week.

Ebony Carter, 37, was fatally shot while in the 1000 block of Hawley Street while she was on her way home with a friend Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area about midnight Tuesday. Shortly after, police received a call from Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for a report of a person shot.

Miss Carter’s friend drove her to the hospital, where she died, police said. Miss Carter died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Separately, police continue to investigate the death of a 20-year-old woman in the city’s center.

Officers responded at 10:43 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Belmont Avenue. They found Spar’Quelle Codo suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she died. An autopsy determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Police continue to seek information on both cases. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.