Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Two Toledo men face attempted murder charges

BLADE STAFF
Two Toledo men were charged Saturday afternoon with attempted murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a shooting more than 15 hours earlier.

Their victim, Daylen Neal, 19, was shot at least once just before 2 a.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 4400 block of Hill Avenue. His condition at University of Toledo Medical Center was not available.

Toledo police arrested John Graves, 21, and Keshawn Fell, 19. They were held in Lucas County jail pending arraignment Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

 

