1 killed, 1 injured in Sandusky crash

SANDUSKY — An Elyria, Ohio, man died Saturday when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
The Ohio Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as Carl Webb, who was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on Cleveland Road.
Mr. Webb and his passenger, Shirley Webb, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither was wearing a helmet, troopers said.
Ms. Webb was taken to a hospital with what troopers described as "incapacitating injuries."
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.