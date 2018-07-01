1 killed, 1 injured in Sandusky crash

SANDUSKY — An Elyria, Ohio, man died Saturday when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

The Ohio Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as Carl Webb, who was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on Cleveland Road.

Mr. Webb and his passenger, Shirley Webb, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither was wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Ms. Webb was taken to a hospital with what troopers described as "incapacitating injuries."