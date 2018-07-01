Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
Police & Fire

Delta woman struck, killed by train

DELTA — A woman was struck and killed by a train early Sunday.

Authorities identified her as Carrie Beman, 36, of Delta.

The incident was reported about 12:40 a.m. near Madison Street, Delta police said.

Additional information was not available Sunday night as police continued to investigate.

