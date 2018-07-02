Monday, Jul 02, 2018
Police & Fire

Highway Patrol trooper promoted



SANDUSKY — The Ohio Highway Patrol has promoted a trooper to sergeant and assigned him as assistant post commander in Sandusky.

Sgt. Jeff Kaess' promotion was made official last week. He has been with the state patrol since 2000.

He has worked at the Sandusky and Elyria posts, and the Warren and Cleveland district investigations units.

