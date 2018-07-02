Monday, Jul 02, 2018
Police & Fire

Seven children, adult deemed safe after accidental fire

Toledo police and firefighters pulled seven children and an adult from a North Toledo fire early Sunday.

Kejuan Patterson, of the 1400 block of North Erie Street, told officials she heard the home’s fire alarms sounding shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Toledo Fire Department spokesman Pvt. Sterling Rahe. 

Ms. Patterson was located on the second floor of the home and she reportedly checked the hallway, which was filled with smoke. She gathered seven children, who were at the home, and into a room with access to a second-floor balcony, Private Rahe said. 

Toledo police and fire arrived at the scene nearly simultaneously and forced entry into the residence, the spokesman said. 

Crews were able to get all children and Ms. Patterson down from the second floor, Private Rahe said. 

The children were evaluated by rescue crews at the scene and returned to their respective parent, according to Private Rahe. 

The fire is determined to be accidental by unattended food on the stove, Private Rahe said. The incident caused a lot of smoke and minor damage was done to the residence. 

