North Toledo man accused of shooting another

A North Toledo man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot another man multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Armond J. Gaston, 26, of the 1700 block of Walnut Street, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Mr. Gaston is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Khari Jones several times Monday evening after “words were exchanged,” court documents show.

Mr. Jones was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. A hospital spokesman said Tuesday there is no patient listed under that name.

Mr. Gaston was arrested early Tuesday by Toledo police and was booked in the Lucas County jail.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.