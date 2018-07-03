17-year-old shot in central city

This story was updated at 11 a.m. with comments from TPD spokesman Lt. Kevan Toney.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a central city resident found the teen squeezed between a home and a fence.

Toledo Police responds to a shooting on the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. on July 3, 2018 Enlarge

The teen, whose name was not immediately release, was likely shot sometime overnight, said Toledo Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevan Toney.

A resident heard someone faintly calling for help at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and called 911, according to Lieutenant Toney. The resident then found the teen between a chain-link fence and the house.

GRAPHIC picture warning: A 17-year-old boy was found between a chain link fence and a home in the 1500 block of Milburn Ave. A resident heard him faintly calling for help around 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/2OesY4knIA — Allison Dunn (@AllisonDBlade) July 3, 2018

Police say they believe the shooting happened nearby and the teen fled from the shooter, collapsing where he was located. It’s believed he was there for at least a few hours, Lieutenant Toney said.

A pool of blood was left, and police found the boy’s shoe a few homes away.

“When I came back here, I still seen him laying there. I just saw his feet laying this way,” said Shawn Horvath, a contractor at a neighboring home. “I’m assuming he just kind of fell over. You can see the grass matted down.”

The boy was transported to an area hospital for “very serious” injuries, Lieutenant Toney said.

Lieutenant Toney said the police have no suspects and no motive.

There was no reports of shooting in the area late Monday, police said.

Approximately 70 people have suffered non-fatal gunshots in 2018, according to Blade records.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Check back for updates.

Contact Allison Dunn at adunn@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonDBlade.