Son of drive-by shooting victim remembers mother

Craig Ward sees his mother’s last moments when he closes his eyes or tries to sleep.

The 29-year-old was sitting next to Monica Myers in the back seat of a vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Detroit Avenue and Alexis Road when what he describes as a road-rage incident escalated to a shooting that killed his mother.

Monica Myers was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. FACEBOOK Enlarge

Ms. Myers, 55, of South Toledo, who was initially identified by authorities by the surname Meyers, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.

Mr. Ward said he was in the car with his mother, sister, and sister’s boyfriend when a car resembling a white GMC Envoy cut them off. Mr. Ward said he called out to the vehicle warning them to slow down and be careful.

“That just infuriated them,” he said. As the other vehicle began to chase theirs, someone started firing at his family’s car. Mr. Ward said he does not know the occupants in the other vehicle.

Mr. Ward said at first he thought he had been shot, but instead found he had been hit in the back by broken glass. He realized his mother had been struck and he tried to stop the bleeding, something that now replays in his head.

“I had blood all over me and I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “She opened her eyes and looked at me one last time, and she basically passed away on my lap.”

Mr. Ward remembered his mother as devoted to her family, especially to her 10 grandchildren, and was an ardent fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Me and my mom had an incredible bond,” he said. “We had our arguments but she knew there was nothing I wouldn't do for her.”

Dr. Cynthia Beisser, a Lucas County deputy coroner, said an autopsy Saturday determined Ms. Myers died of one gunshot wound to the chest. An official determination is pending toxicology.

Toledo police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

