Ohio troopers raise safety awareness

The Ohio Highway Patrol is urging motorists to commit to driving buckled, focused, and sober as part of Safe Driving Awareness Month.

There were 1,179 people killed in 2017 on Ohio’s roadways in 1,094 motor vehicle crashes, according to a highway patrol media release. That’s a 4 percent increase in both fatalities and overall crashes from 2016 when roughly 1,133 people were killed in 1,051 crashes.

September was designated as Safe Driving Awareness Month in June, 2014, by Senate Bill 294 to honor Maria Tiberi and other victims of motor vehicle crashes.

Maria Tiberi was a 21-year-old college student who died in a distracted driving crash in September, 2013.